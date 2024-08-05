District 11 parents share concerns over new strict cell phone policy, just one week away from classes

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - One of the largest school districts in El Paso County is trying a new strategy to address distractions in the classroom this year, through a new magnetic locking pouch that each student will put their phone in at the start of each day.

With classes beginning on August 12, Colorado Springs District 11 is preparing to implement one of the more strict, and unique, cell phone policies in the county.

D11 Board of Education members say the decision to implement the "Yondr" brand pouches, is in response to teachers who are frustrated with the ever-growing presence of cell phone usage in their classrooms.

Board President Parth Melpakam explains that the magnetic pouches will be given to every student for free at the start of the school year, and will have to place their phone inside it each morning, and lock it shut.

The magnetic lock can only be opened at the end of the day, or during lunch, using specific devices placed near exits of the building.

"Teachers are free to teach. Students are free to learn," explains Jill Heffley, Vice President of the Board of Education, who was a teacher herself for three decades. She says she saw the increased use of cell phones herself.

"They're texting during class, they're getting phone calls during class, they're on Netflix, YouTube, playing video games on their cell phones during class. There was no sanctity to the classroom anymore," explained Heffley.

Some district parents however are upset by the policy change.

"There's been quite a few alerts sent out. the campus has been on secure status and I get concerned," said Leah Garcia, whose daughter is a rising Sophomore at Doherty High School.

She says contacting their student through the main office, instead of through a simple text, like the District is suggesting, isn't exactly a smooth process.

"It takes me maybe five, six phone calls before I get a live person if that," explained Garcia.

Another mother, Elizabeth Juvera says that she isn't sure whether her son's disability will still allow him to his phone like he previously was.

"Their comment to me is where we have to treat all the students the same, but not all of the students are the same." contended Juvera, whose son is a rising 7th grader in D11.

Both mothers say that instances of bullying, medical emergencies, or simply changing a pickup time for the day, further bring this policy into question.

They also question the use of the District's tax dollars on the pouches, when their children tell them that other resources are in need in the district, like more desks, supplies, and security.

"I feel there was a step before this that could have happened that just was not explored in my opinion," said Garcia.

In comparison to other districts in El Paso County, D11's new policy stands out amongst the rest. District 49 and District 8, have rigid rules on cell phone usage in classrooms, and enforce penalties for each offense by a student, but they do not have devices or storage items to lock cell phones away.

Academy District 20, explained to KRDO13 that they do not employ a district-wide policy for cell phones, and instead leave the decisions to a school-by-school, and even classroom-by-classroom, basis.

For instance, in the 2023-24 school year, Challenger Middle School within D20 implemented a storage system for cell phones.

That policy reads on their website, in part: "We have installed a locked cell phone cabinet in every classroom. If students choose to bring their phones to class, they will be placed in the cell phone cabinet. Students may also choose to leave their phones in their hallway lockers. Phones will not be allowed to be at assemblies, lunch, in-school activities, or classrooms without being in the cabinets."

The Board of Education is expected to approve the purchase of the Yondr pouches, to officially stamp the ambitious new policy for this school year, at a meeting on Thursday, August 7. Some parents tell KRDO13 they plan to be there to voice their displeasures.

The district says it has a "Frequently Asked Questions" (FAQ) tab on its website to address parents' concerns about the pouches, and says that the district will also be reviewing their effectiveness mid-way through the school year and at the end of the year.