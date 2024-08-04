One person shot after suspect opens fire at meeting of “street racers”

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Colorado Springs Police say a man was shot in the leg after a suspect opened fire on a meeting of street racers just before midnight on August 3, 2024.

Police say they were dispatched to a parking lot near 3100 South Academy Boulevard around 11:22 p.m. regarding a shooting. When officers arrived, they found the victim who had been shot in the left leg. He was transported to a local hospital by private car and the extent of his injuries are unknown at this time.

CSPD says it appears that "street racers" were meeting in the parking lot when an unknown vehicle pulled into the lot and started firing shots.

Witnesses told police that there were multiple cars shooting at each other and that the victim was attempting to run away from the shooting when he was hit.

This is a developing story. We will continue to update this article as more information becomes available.