Technology Mobile Classroom aims to help small business owners in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)--On Friday, Colorado Springs businesses got the opportunity to take advantage of a free technology class. They did it with the help of the "Technology Mobile Classroom."

The "Technology Mobile Classroom" is a mobile classroom that is meant to help entrepreneurs learn more about social media and artificial intelligence. The Technology Mobile Classroom is a 40-foot-long bus that is used to transport kids in School District 49. But now, when people walk into the bus they will be able to see a whole new bus with laptops, TV monitors, and soundproof foam inside.

The goal of the mobile classroom is to help small business owners learn how to navigate social media and use artificial intelligence to their advantage.

"The purpose of my focus on technology and what they need to know is really what systems and processes that they have to have in place in order for that to be more successful for their business. And so where it makes sense, we introduce technology to create what I call an operational efficiency. But it's not always about technology. Sometimes it's just about better business process," said Craig Tomanini, Founder of the Mobile Technology Classroom.

For those who were not able to make it out to the Mobile Technology Classroom on Friday, the Colorado Springs Chamber will be updating the public on where and when you can find this bus.

For more information, you can visit their official website.