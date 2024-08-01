Skip to Content
Monument town manager and town “agreed to his departure”

MONUMENT, Colo. (KRDO) - On June 13, 2024, KRDO13 Investigates found that the Monument Town Council has placed town manager Mike Foreman on leave.

Monument Mayor, Mitch Lakind, released the following statement today.

The Town of Monument and former Town Manager Mike Foreman agreed on July 31st to his departure from the Town. The Town greatly appreciates Mr. Foreman’s 6 years of service to the Town and community and wishes him well with his next endeavor. As is standard for the Town and most employers, the discussions regarding employee matters are confidential and cannot be discussed.

According to the Craig Daily Press, Foreman was fired from the town of Craig in 2018. The reason for the firing is unclear but the Town of Monument hired Foreman a year later in 2019.

