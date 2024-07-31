Skip to Content
Colorado Springs Airtanker Base helps keep planes in the air and in the fight against wildfires

today at 9:46 PM
Published 9:56 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Helicopters and air tankers are a crucial tool in fighting Colorado's wildfires.

Four wildfires are currently burning in northern Colorado and aircraft have been a huge part of the fight against the fires that have already burned thousands of acres and claimed one life.

The Colorado Springs Airtanker Base has been helping keep those planes and helicopters in the air. Wednesday, crews battled the heat and were mixing retardant and fueling planes all day.

The Colorado Springs base is the largest of the four around the state and has four fueling pits. The base can also accommodate the largest aircraft, known as V-Lats or Very Large Airtankers.

Tyler Cunnington

Tyler is a reporter for KRDO. Learn more about him here.

