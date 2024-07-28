Skip to Content
Top Stories

Long-time Pueblo resident celebrates 100th birthday

KRDO
By
New
Published 8:48 PM

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - Amy McConnell celebrated her 100th trip around the sun with her friends and family today in Pueblo.

McConnell has lived her whole life in Pueblo; at one point she opened up her own beauty shop called Amy and Bill's Color and Curl Shop. She's not the only one in her family to be a lifelong Puebloian. McConnell's mother and grandparents also called Pueblo home.

When asked for advice she had to give the younger generations looking to make it to 100, she said, "Be nice to people. Try to be helpful."

From all of us here at KRDO 13, Happy Birthday Amy! We hope the next 100 years is as enjoyable as the last.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Michael Logerwell

Michael Logerwell is a weekend anchor and member of the KRDO13 Investigates team. Learn more about him here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content