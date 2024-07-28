Long-time Pueblo resident celebrates 100th birthday

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - Amy McConnell celebrated her 100th trip around the sun with her friends and family today in Pueblo.

McConnell has lived her whole life in Pueblo; at one point she opened up her own beauty shop called Amy and Bill's Color and Curl Shop. She's not the only one in her family to be a lifelong Puebloian. McConnell's mother and grandparents also called Pueblo home.

When asked for advice she had to give the younger generations looking to make it to 100, she said, "Be nice to people. Try to be helpful."

From all of us here at KRDO 13, Happy Birthday Amy! We hope the next 100 years is as enjoyable as the last.