Security-Widefield residents experiencing frequent power outages recently

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- The lights are back on in Security-Widefield after a power outage impacted 1,300 people Thursday. This outage was just part of a frustrating trend for people in the area who have dealt with a recent string of power outages.

According to residents who live in the 80911 zip code, they have been dealing with their lights flickering on and off for the last few days. They said the weirdest part about the whole situation is that they claim to report it to Colorado Springs Utilities (CSU), and although electricians do come out to fix it, it doesn't take long before it happens again.

On Thursday, KRDO13 took those residents' concerns straight to Colorado Springs Utilities. Leaders from the organization said like any infrastructure, there is a risk that it may not work as it's supposed to and that could be the case with our city's electric infrastructure. CSU said within the last couple of days they have seen several power outages in the Security-Widefield area. But similar to Thursday, when they get a report, CSU said they are typically out working on the issue within an hour.

"We have had some in the Security-Widefield area, examples of those could be animals, uh, getting into the electrical equipment, which is quite common during this time of year as well as with weather comes lightning, uh, which affects our electrical equipment. It's near a lightning lightning strike and as well, vehicles running into equipment or equipment just not functioning the way that it should," said Alex Trefry, spokesperson for CSU.

Currently, Trefry said CSU is tracking the outages and working to figure out what is causing them.