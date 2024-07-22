Pueblo PD arrest suspect in shooting that injured child at apartments on east side of town

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) said a dispute over a missing bike led to shots being fired and a standoff at an apartment complex along Constitution Road in Pueblo on July 7.

RELATED: Pueblo Police still searching for suspect after hours-long standoff, juvenile struck by bullet

The PPD said they were called out to a report of shots fired at the Casa Del Sol Apartments in Pueblo in the 1700 block of Constitution Road on July 7. Responding officers learned that an adult male and his juvenile child were searching for the child's stolen bicycle when they then saw it in front of a residence. They say that the same adult male confronted the residents of that apartment about the bike. During/after the confrontation, a man who was inside the residence shot at the father's vehicle as he drove away. The aforementioned child was struck by a bullet, but thankfully the bullet was slowed down before impact and only caused minor injuries. Out of caution, the child was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

It was believed that a suspect was barricaded inside an apartment, but an hours-long standoff ended without an arrest being made.

The PPD now reports that on July 18, detectives were able to identify 31-year-old Michael Santistevan as the suspect in the shooting. He was later spotted walking in Pueblo and was taken into custody after a short pursuit.

According to the PPD, Santistevan is being held without bond and has been charged with three counts of attempted second-degree murder.

Anyone with information or who is a witness to this investigation is asked to call Detective Hector Herrera at (719) 601-7023; or if you wish to remain anonymous, you may call the Pueblo Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 542-STOP (7687) or submit a tip online at www.pueblocrimestoppers.com.