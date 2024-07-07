Pueblo Police still searching for suspect after hours long standoff, juvenile struck by bullet

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - The Pueblo Police Department says a dispute over a missing bike, led to shots being fired, and a standoff at an apartment complex along Constitution Road in Pueblo.

PPD says they were called out to a report of shots fired at the Casa Del Sol Apartments in Pueblo in the 1700 block of Constitution Road.

Police learned that an adult male and his juvenile child were searching for the child's stolen bicycle when they then saw it in front of a residence. They say that same adult male confronted the residents of that apartment about the bike, and shots were fired.

The aforementioned juvenile was struck by a bullet, but thankfully the bullet was slowed down before impact and only caused minor injuries. Out of caution the child was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The Pueblo SWAT team helped assist in the call as a suspect for the shots fired, was barricaded inside. A Pueblo resident was filming the standoff for over two hours, as police evaluated the scene. Multiple KRDO13 viewers say the police were outside for hours, and heard several gun shots before police arrived.

Witnesses say police were on scene as late as 3:30 p.m.

There have been no arrests made, or suspects identified in the case. The investigation remains ongoing.