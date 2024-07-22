Homicide victim identified in stabbing on E. Cheyenne Road

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - On Friday, July 12, the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) responded to a stabbing near an apartment complex on E. Cheyenne Rd.

When officers arrived they located a man with at least one stab wound. He was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

CSPD reported Monday that the El Paso County Coroner has identified the man as 39-year-old Andrew Lee Orona. His death is being investigated as a homicide.

CSPD said a suspect is not in custody at this time and detectives continue to investigate the circumstances of the incident, including developing potential suspect information.

Anyone with information or who was a witness to this incident is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719-) 444-4000. If you wish to remain anonymous, you may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719)634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.