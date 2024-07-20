Peyton Community raises money, supports Pyatt family after tragedy

PEYTON, Colo. (KRDO) - The Peyton community came together Saturday to support the family of Brent and Emma Pyatt, a father and daughter killed in a suspected drunk driving crash earlier this month.

"I think that's part of a small community is everyone knows everyone. When a tragedy like this occurs, everyone gets together and does whatever is necessary to take care of the survivors," Long-time Peyton Resident Jason Bratrsobsky told KRDO 13.

Hundreds attended the event with food trucks, live music, and a donation table where attendees could write cards to the family.

Colorado State Patrol says the crash on July 10 was caused by the driver of a Chevy Silverado, going westbound on Highway 24 between Judge Orr Road and Curtis Road, when it crashed head-on into a Jeep Wrangler going eastbound.

In the aftermath of the crash, locals are calling for more law enforcement in their area.

The family has started a GoFundMe. As of Saturday night, the GoFundMe has surpassed its $100,000 goal.

"It sure warms your heart to see that everybody's here, [and] that everybody wants to be involved and they want to do whatever's within their power to help," said Bratrsobsky.