Cat Fest Colorado Springs 2024 draws hundreds

The event ran from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission was $20 and kids under five got in for free.

Many cat-themed vendors, adoption booths, and more made the event the cat's meow.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Hundreds of feline fans flocked to Cat Fest Colorado Springs at the Norris Penrose Event Center.

Michael Logerwell is a weekend anchor and member of the KRDO13 Investigates team. Learn more about him here.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.