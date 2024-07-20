Cat Fest Colorado Springs 2024 draws hundreds
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Hundreds of feline fans flocked to Cat Fest Colorado Springs at the Norris Penrose Event Center.
Many cat-themed vendors, adoption booths, and more made the event the cat's meow.
- Cat Video Cafe
- Celebrity Cats
- TICA Cat Show
- Cat Adoption Booths
- Hello Kitty 50th Anniversary Activities
- Funniest Cat: Challenge Panel
- Cat-Themed Vendors
- Face Painters
- Emcee Miss Purrcilla Pawsley
- Egyptian Cat Temple (with Memory Wall, Tarot Readers)
- Cat Craft-Making (toys, masks, charms, etc)
- Cat Tunes
- Costume Contest
- Cat Bingo!
- Hiss-tory of Cats
- Fun Stage events
The event ran from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission was $20 and kids under five got in for free.
Cat Fest travels to Denver on November 10.