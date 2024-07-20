Skip to Content
Cat Fest Colorado Springs 2024 draws hundreds

KRDO
By
today at 3:57 PM
Published 3:55 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Hundreds of feline fans flocked to Cat Fest Colorado Springs at the Norris Penrose Event Center.

Orange cat from Cat Fest Colorado Springs 2024.

Many cat-themed vendors, adoption booths, and more made the event the cat's meow.

  • Cat Video Cafe
  • Celebrity Cats 
  • TICA Cat Show
  • Cat Adoption Booths
  • Hello Kitty 50th Anniversary Activities
  • Funniest Cat: Challenge Panel
  • Cat-Themed Vendors 
  • ​Face Painters
  • Emcee Miss Purrcilla Pawsley
  • Egyptian Cat Temple (with Memory Wall, Tarot Readers)​​
  • Cat Craft-Making (toys, masks, charms, etc)
  • Cat Tunes
  • Costume Contest
  • Cat Bingo!
  • ​Hiss-tory of Cats
  • Fun Stage events
A cat with hair at Cat Fest Colorado Springs 2024.

The event ran from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission was $20 and kids under five got in for free.

Cat Fest travels to Denver on November 10.

A hairless cat at Cat Fest Colorado Springs 2024.
Michael Logerwell

Michael Logerwell is a weekend anchor and member of the KRDO13 Investigates team. Learn more about him here.

