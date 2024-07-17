Man accused of biting someone’s nose off in Colorado Springs bar takes plea deal

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - A man accused of biting someone's nose off in a bar fight last year took a plea deal to potentially serve 1-3 years in the Department of Corrections or Community Corrections, court fees, and restitution Wednesday.

The man, Cornelius Ellis, is accused of biting someone's nose off in a bar fight in Antiques Billiards Hall.

Court Documents state that Ellis was out with his friends, playing pool peacefully for hours before the fight broke out. When Ellis realized he had left his phone at the bar, he returned to get it and offered to buy the female bartenders drinks for holding it.

When he walked away, he saw the bartenders exchange comments and began yelling at them.

Ellis told officers that he is disabled, and doesn't have full control of his lower body.

At some point, another man got involved. That man is Jose Verduzco-Gonzalez.

The fight escalated, and at one point, Ellis threatened Verduzco-Gonzalez with a taser, according to court documents. Security camera footage shows Ellis on top of another man. Court documents show that Verduzco-Gonzalez was missing a large portion of his nose and had lacerations on his face.

Ellis will be back in court in September for his sentencing hearing.