Avian Flu and what you need to know: How this disease could possibly impact your wallet

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)- Colorado has more avian flu cases than any other state in the country and this year's avian flu outbreak is going to cost you more at the grocery store. Right now a carton of 12 eggs is close to four dollars, and it could rise even more.

With the increased number of avian flu cases in Colorado farmers across Colorado are spending more money in order to keep their chickens from getting infected by adding more health measures. Unfortunately, when a chicken does become infected with the avian flu a farmer will lose the whole flock. Raising the price of those other eggs that remain.

"In the past in 2015 and 2022, there were outbreaks that actually did impact prices for eggs, for chicken and for turkeys and sort of knock-off effects, if you will they got bad enough, for instance, in particular that people then switched to other goods," said Tatiana Bailey, Executive Director at Data Driven Economic Strategies

The number one reason egg prices will skyrocket is panic buying. Economic experts urge you to avoid buying eggs and meat in bulk because of avian flu concerns.