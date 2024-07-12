Skip to Content
News

El Paso County Fair introducing new Sensory Day this year

By
New
today at 4:59 PM
Published 6:31 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)--The El Paso County Fair opens this weekend and folks will be able to head out to Calhan to enjoy some of the best entertainment in southern Colorado.

There are several new events at the fair this year, including a lumberjack show. There will also be a silent disco, bull riding, and an epic arrow night. But the most interesting change the El Paso County Fair is making this year is, hosting Sensory Day. The event is meant to provide a safe and fun environment for those who often get overstimulated. 

"We're doing things like turning off the lights and sounds on our carnival rides for two hours. We've asked all of our show producers to adjust their shows in a way that they feel like they can accommodate without sacrificing the quality of the show. So where they can, they'll turn off, turn down sound or reduce lights or multiple inputs," said Andschana Aljets, Special Events Supervisor for the El Paso County Fair.

The gates are set to open tomorrow at 10 a.m. You can buy tickets here.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Andrea Herrera

Andrea is an MMJ and Anchor for Telemundo Surco and KRDO NewsChannel 13. Learn more about her here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content