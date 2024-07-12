El Paso County Fair introducing new Sensory Day this year

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)--The El Paso County Fair opens this weekend and folks will be able to head out to Calhan to enjoy some of the best entertainment in southern Colorado.

There are several new events at the fair this year, including a lumberjack show. There will also be a silent disco, bull riding, and an epic arrow night. But the most interesting change the El Paso County Fair is making this year is, hosting Sensory Day. The event is meant to provide a safe and fun environment for those who often get overstimulated.

"We're doing things like turning off the lights and sounds on our carnival rides for two hours. We've asked all of our show producers to adjust their shows in a way that they feel like they can accommodate without sacrificing the quality of the show. So where they can, they'll turn off, turn down sound or reduce lights or multiple inputs," said Andschana Aljets, Special Events Supervisor for the El Paso County Fair.

The gates are set to open tomorrow at 10 a.m. You can buy tickets here.