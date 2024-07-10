Pikes Peak Rising: A one-stop shop for mental health help in El Paso County

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)--A new digital program is helping people in El Paso County get the mental health care they need. El Paso County Health leaders say this new digital platform, 'Pikes Peak Rising' is a one-stop shop resource center. People can access it through their cellphones, tablets, or computers, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

On the new platform, people can also take a mental health assessment to help determine what kind of help they may need to look for in order to get the correct treatment. Users can also now request information about any topic without feeling judged or embarrassed. There are 200 topics, which include talking about stress, anxiety, depression, work burnout, and more.

"So for example, I took an assessment on there and I purposely scored poorly on it to see what the outcomes would be on the mental health check-in, and it automatically will pop up nine, eight, eight or nine, one if there's a crisis. There's also a great need for help now page with all this crisis and localized information if somebody feels like they need to see somebody right away in an emergency situation," said, Maggie Youkhana, Health Behavioral Health Planner for the El Paso County Health Department.

The website does not diagnose you nor will it give people a prescription for medication. But it will guide you to the right location for help. Health leaders hope it motivates people to talk about mental health. For more information on this new resource, you can visit the El Paso County Health Website.