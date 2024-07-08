The Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo is less than 24 hours away, fans should expect new attractions

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- The Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo is less than 24 hours away and Several performers are already at the Norris Penrose Event Center getting set up for Tuesday's event. Many arrived on Monday morning and have been working hard to get everything ready for when the doors open on Tuesday at 4 p.m.

This year, folks will see a rodeo that is bigger and better. According to members of the Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo, one of the new attractions will be led by women. Rodeo organizers said several cowgirls will show the crowd their new tricks behind the wheel as they drive inside their big trucks around the arena. There will also be more animals during this year's celebrations and more riders arriving from Mexico and Canada as well.

"There's lots of activities out there, goat roping. There's going to be mutton busting, there's shopping, there's the beer, wine crawl, there's mechanical bull riding. All that opens at 4:00. The grounds are open at 4:00. With that, the arena opens at five, the performance starts at seven," said Shaun Guifoil, board member of the Pikes or Bust Rodeo.

One piece of advice for those planning to attend. If you sit near the performers, you will more than likely end up dirty, and will likely want to change into a new pair of clothes. Don't worry if you haven't gotten tickets yet. There are still many available.

We have more information on how you can purchase tickets here.