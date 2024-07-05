75-year-old man helps keep Colorado Springs clean after 4th of July festivities

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)--The cleanup from the 4th of July festivities is underway and on Friday, one local senior citizen took matters into his own hands and cleaned up the trash that people left behind.

People across Colorado Springs left trash in neighborhood parks, streets, and other areas. At Villa Green Park, KRDO13 found boxes of fireworks left outside along with lighters and refuse.

Charles Sorrels is 75 years old and he went out to the park on Friday to pick up trash. Although he was not the person who left the trash out, he said he came out to keep the community clean today.

"There's a tremendous amount of debris. And the trash cans were overflowing. So this came from the overflow and on the yard and just cleaning up this beautiful park," said Charles Sorrels, a Colorado Springs resident. "Don't be a litterbug, someone has to pick it up," he added.

If you see trash in a city park or common space, the City of Colorado Springs is asking you to report it to them on the go C-O-S app.