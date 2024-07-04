Tri-Lakes expands annual 4th of July Parade and celebration

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)--- On Thursday, the City of Monument celebrated with its annual 4th of July parade. According to Monument residents, the 4th of July parade keeps getting bigger and better each year. This year there were over two dozen floats and cars that participated in the parade.

"We found out the parade was happening and so we just wanted to come."

The Tri-Lakes parade has been going on for more than a decade and this year the City of Monument decided to expand their route. City officials said it's due to the growing number of residents that come out and enjoy the parade every year.

This year, people showed up early, got their seats ready, and waited to watch the small-town city parade. One Monument family mentioned this year they're thankful to be able to experience this wonderful holiday with their grandson. Adding that in the past they would bring their kids, and now being able to celebrate it with a new generation is what it's all about.

"We were talking on the way here, about how our kids grew up here and we are so glad they did because they have so many friends and it's a small town environment and now they're coming back as adults," said Julie Miller, Monument resident.

"It's cool to like see people I went to high school with like years and years later and just how everyone has worked at some business in the community, it's just nostalgic."

With the celebration only growing each year, the residents here say they hope to continue with this tradition for years to come.