Historic 4th of July celebration at Rock Ledge Ranch

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Rock Ledge Ranch Historic Site held an all day 4th of July Celebration where American history was at the forefront of festivities.

"Our heritage has always been about freedom and I think that's what people are here celebrating today," Abraham Lincoln told KRDO 13.

Impersonators of Civil War soldiers, Abraham Lincoln and General William Palmer, the founder of Colorado Springs, were giving speeches and interacting with the public. It wasn't all speeches there were multiple historical demonstrations teaching visitors how to make corn dolls, or how to make rope.

"I grew up coming here from Colorado, and we just love coming to Rock Ledge Ranch. And we called it the animal farm 'cause we would always come to see the pigs And now I have a little daughter to share it with. So it's been really fun," said Jenny Stenquist.

Also at the event were pony rides, a watermelon spitting contest, chicken poop bingo and an American staple apple pie.

The event ran from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., but don't worry if you missed out Rock Ledge Ranch Historical Site is open year-round.