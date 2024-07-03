Highway 50 closed in both directions between Manzanola and Fowler

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – Highway 50 is currently closed in both directions between Manzanola and Fowler after reports of power lines down in the area.

The closure was first reported just before 5 a.m. on Wednesday.

The Colorado Department of Transportation reports that the closure is between County Road 9.5 and County Road 10, one mile west of Manzanola. CDOT tells drivers to expect delays from traffic impacts.

Thousands of Black Hills Energy customers along Highway 50 experienced a series of power outages early Wednesday morning. As of 6:30 a.m., all but 611 of those impacted had their power restored.