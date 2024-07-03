Thousands experience power outages east of Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) – Thousands of Coloradoans in eastern Pueblo County are experiencing a series of outages early Wednesday morning, reportedly caused by severe weather.

Black Hills Energy reported that over 3,000 customers living along Highway 50 were first impacted by the outages, spanning from eastern Pueblo County to Rocky Ford.

In the latest update, Black Hills Energy says that power has been restored for all but 611 of these customers. The remaining customers are all located between Manzanola and Fowler, where power lines have been reported as down.

There's currently no word on when the remaining outages will be resolved.