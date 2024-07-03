Emergency rooms expect to see a wave of patients pour in during 4th of July celebrations

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- Emergency room doctors are preparing for a surge in patients this Fourth of July. UCHealth is warning about an uptick in fireworks-related injuries ahead of the holiday.

Every year doctors at UCHealth help patients who come in with face burns, body injuries, and some with alcohol intoxication. Adam Bariteau with UCHealth said the most common mistake people make is giving little kids fireworks during the 4th of July.

He added that even sparklers can cause traumatic injuries in kids. Fireworks account for about 35 percent of injuries to hands and fingers. Doctors also oftentimes see parents come in with significant injuries after falling over or hurting themselves while intoxicated. Thisis why health leaders are urging people to be extra cautious on the 4th.

"The number of significant and life-changing injuries that I've seen over the years is no joke. You know, to celebrate one holiday with your family and come away with a loss of vision and an eye or one less digit probably wasn't worth it," Adam Bariteau, Emergency Physician at UCHealth Memorial said.

Nationwide it's estimated that over 46,000 people will go to the emergency room on the 4th.