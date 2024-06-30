Old Colorado City woman arrested for hurting officer & throwing rocks

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- An officer was hurt while trying to arrest a woman who was allegedly throwing rocks in Old Colorado City this weekend.

Police were called to Colorado Avenue around 3:30 Saturday afternoon over a disturbance.

Officers say the suspect, Ravynn Walker, threw a rock at a building window, and followed someone around while holding a rock.

When police got there, we’re told they managed to get the rock out of Walker's hand and arrest her. However, they say she kicked an officer, sending him to the hospital with minor injuries.

Walker was also taken to the hospital because she was believed to have ingested narcotics and glass.

She is being charged with burglary and assault.