Colorado Springs police arrest father in 2021 infant death

Josiah Whiteley
CSPD
Josiah Whiteley
By
Published 4:11 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) has arrested a child's father after the child died in 2021.

CSPD says that On May 26, 2021, CSPD's Crimes Against Children Unit was notified by a local hospital of a severely injured infant who was under three months of age and had been brought to the hospital by the child’s parents.

According to CSPD, the infant died due to their injuries on June 2, 2021.

In November 2021, the El Paso County Coroner ruled the infant's death a homicide.

In the following years, detectives conducted an exhaustive investigation, including preparing and executing search warrants, reviewing medical records, and conducting numerous interviews.

On June 28, 2024, CSPD's Crimes Against Children Detectives applied for and were granted an arrest warrant for the child’s father, 24-year-old Josiah Whiteley, for the charge of Murder in the First Degree.

Whiteley is currently incarcerated on unrelated charges at a state correctional facility.

Anyone with information or who is a witness to this investigation is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000; or if you wish to remain anonymous, you may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.

Emily Arseneau

Emily Arseneau

