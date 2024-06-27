Security camera footage shows suspect hit woman with pistol before being shot by cops

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) has released the body cam footage and security camera footage from a shooting that occurred on June 9 in Downtown Colorado Springs.

Police say when they attempted to identify themselves to the suspect, identified as Amorion Germany, who was holding a gun and took off northbound on South Nevada.

Officers reported Germany had a gun in his hand, and when he didn't comply with dropping the weapon while running away, they fired shots that hit him.

The full video provided by CSPD can be watched below.

WARNING: The video contains blood, violent actions, and language that some may find offensive.

After rendering aid, Germany was taken into custody.