Thieves caught on camera burglarizing Colorado Springs reptile store, reptiles stolen

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)- Thieves were on a mission to steal thousands of dollars of exotic animals in Colorado Springs.

A pair of bandits got away with a python and bearded dragons worth about $4,000.

This happened Tuesday morning at Scales N Tails reptile store on North Academy. Now the owner and police are on the hunt for the thieves who got away with a python and five baby bearded dragons.

In the surveillance video, you can see two suspects throwing rocks at the window just after 4 a.m. They don't give up until they're able to break the glass. Once they're inside you can see them carefully getting the snakes and bearded dragons out of their glass sealed cases.

Ronald Bohnert is the owner of the reptile store and said he's concerned for the animals' safety now since they require special care.

"My blood was boiling on my way here just because I feel like they violated, our property. They violated, us as a business and as a reptile community," said Bohnert.

This isn't the first time, this pair tried to break in. They were caught on surveillance cameras on Monday. They attempted to break the door but were unsuccessful.

According to Colorado Springs Police, the suspects could face 2nd-degree burglary charges, theft charges, criminal mischief charges, and more.