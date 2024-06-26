Skip to Content
Alamosa police looking for suspect following shooting

ALAMOSA, Colo. (KRDO) - The Alamosa Police Department (APD) is searching for a suspect after a shooting that occurred on June 25.

APD says that the shooting took place in the 1100 block of Denver Avenue.

When officers arrived they located a male who had a gunshot. The male was transported to San Luis Valley Regional Medical Center where he underwent surgery and was later transferred to a Front Range Hospital for further treatment.

The suspect was not located and a vague description was provided to investigators. The circumstances behind this latest incident are still being investigated.

Anyone who lives in the area is asked to check doorbells and surveillance cameras to see if they captured anyone walking or suspicious activity in the area between 11:00-11:30 pm last night.

Please contact the Alamosa Police Department at 719-589-2548 and leave a message for Investigations Detectives.

