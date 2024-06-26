3,500+ bags of dog treats recalled, may contain metal

By Chris Bovia

Grand-Rapids, Michigan (WXMI) — TDBBS, LLC is pulling 3,551 packages of Barkworthies Brand and Sticks Brand Green Tripe dog treats, warning there may be metal objects in the treat.

TDBBS, LLC is based in Virginia and distributes dog treats throughout the US and abroad, according to their website.

Anyone who bought this product should stop giving it to your pet(s) and throw it away.

If you believe your dog has consumed the affected product, you should monitor for any signs of illness unusual behavior and contact a veterinarian in the event of any concerns. —FDA Recalls: TDBBS LLC Green Tripe Dog Treats You can contact TDBBS LLC with any questions or to make a return at Support@BestBullySticks.com. Their phone lines are open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., EST, Monday – Friday. Call 877-483-5853 for more info.

