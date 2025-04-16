Dog getting thrown in dumpster underscores need for ‘Reba’s Law,’ advocates say

By Guy Tannenbaum

HENDERSON, Nevada (KTNV) — It’s been a tense few days for animal advocates in Nevada, from back-and-forth in the state legislature on an anti-animal cruelty bill nicknamed “Reba’s Law,” to just-released surveillance video showing a man aggressively throwing a dog into a dumpster in the north valley.

The shocking video shared by Vegas Pet Rescue Project on Tuesday shows a man dangling a chihuahua by its feet as he slowly walks to a dumpster in a neighborhood near Cheyenne and Michael Way. He throws the dog in the dumpster and circles back to close the lid before driving away.

The tiny chihuahua was safe in the hands of the rescue’s Lindsey Pinapfel 24 hours later.

“The trash was going to be picked up today, at 10 o’clock this morning,” Pinapfel told Channel 13. “If this dog wasn’t taken out of the dumpster, there’s no telling what his fate would’ve been.”

Neighbors across the street from the dumpster were taking out their trash when they saw the dog inside it. They were horrified when they checked their security video to see how it got there, and they immediately reached out to Vegas Pet Rescue Project.

Pinapfel picked up the chihuahua—who seemed to be in good spirits, all things considered—and Channel 13’s cameras were there as she took him to Horizon Ridge Animal Hospital for a check-up on Tuesday afternoon.

“This is exactly what we’re fighting for, for situations like this,” Pinapfel said. “This is Reba’s Law—it’s not just about Reba, it’s about all the animals in Las Vegas who get treated this way.”

Assembly Bill 381, nicknamed “Reba’s Law,” is a bill before the state legislature that would increase penalties for those found guilty of animal cruelty.

It’s named after Reba, a bulldog who was found abandoned and sealed in a plastic bin during the summer heat last July and later died from her injuries.

“Somebody has to do something,” said John Waudby.

Waudby leads the group advocating for Reba’s Law and tells Channel 13 that discovering the bill died in committee last week was a gut punch.

“They kicked us while we were down,” Waudby said. “To say I was angry and disappointed is something mild.”

But after public outcry, the bill was revived. Waudby says what happened to this chihuahua is a perfect example of why Reba’s Law needs to be passed.

“Not just for Reba, but the abuse that is happening in our state everywhere, every day,” Waudby said. “We just can’t give up.”

And while advocates keep fighting in the state legislature, Vegas Pet Rescue Project will keep fighting for the newly rescued chihuahua—and others—to have a better life.

“We’ll let him decompress, get some time and some love and get to know him better, before potentially finding him a forever home,” Pinapfel said.

Vegas Pet Rescue Project says they’re planning to file a report with Clark County Animal Protection Services about what happened to the chihuahua as soon as possible.

They’re also asking anyone who might recognize the man or the dog in the video to contact them with information, which you can do through visiting their website by clicking here.

