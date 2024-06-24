Colorado Bureau of Investigation identifies victims in Lake Pueblo double-homicide

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Bureau of investigation has identified the two victims in the June 21 double-homicide at Pueblo State Park as 29-year-old Dustyn Courtney and 20-year-old Trevion Lucas.

The CBI says Courtney and Lucas, both Pueblo residents, were shot to death near Sailboard Beach just after midnight by an unidentified male suspect. Officials say it appears Courtney got into an argument with the suspect before they began physically fighting. The fight resulted in the suspect pulling out a handgun and fatally shooting Courtney.

CBI officials add that it does not appear Trevion Lucas was part of the original dispute and the investigation into why he was fatally shot is still ongoing.

Witnesses told CBI the suspect fled the park and is still on the run. The shooting happened on the north side of the lake, not far from the dam, where a group was fishing from the shore.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife and the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office are assisting the Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) which has taken over as the lead agency in the case.

CBI agents are continuing to conduct witness interviews in hopes of identifying the suspect.

Autopsies for both victims are scheduled tomorrow in Pueblo County.

Sailboat Beach reopened Saturday afternoon June 22, 2024. The rest of the park, its campgrounds, and marinas remained open.