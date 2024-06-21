Colorado Parks and Wildlife is investigating a shooting at Lake Pueblo State Park

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) – Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) is investigating a shooting at Lake Pueblo State Park which they say is an active crime scene.

The incident occurred at the park's Sailboard Beach area.

There is currently no admittance to the park. Officials are asking the public to steer clear of the area as an active investigation is underway.

CPW plans to hold a briefing within the next couple of hours, where more information about the incident should be revealed.