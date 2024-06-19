Skip to Content
Peyton residents are against a proposed RV park

Published 4:41 PM

PEYTON, Colo. (KRDO)- A rural El Paso County Community is up in arms. They're worried a proposed RV Park may change their lifestyle.

You can see signs along Peyton Highway that say "No RV Park in Peyton."

The proposed RV Park will have about 100 sites, the developer said it will boost tourism in this area. But Peyton residents are strongly against it, dozens of them have sent letters and signed petitions saying they don't want this RV park in their neighborhood. They argue, that this is a residential area and this commercial enterprise doesn't fit their community and lifestyle.

"Why would anybody want to go camping on the plains of eastern Colorado? There's nothing out here. There's no recreation and all. And so I. It doesn't even fit in with the community," said Ed Kovitz, a Peyton resident.

KRDO13 talked with the owner of the property, and we told him about the concerns neighbors in the area have. One of them is how it will no longer be quiet and peaceful. He said that won't be the case.

"It's not going to be a lot of noise and partying and screaming and yelling. This is going to be people out to relax and unwind. And I don't think it should not create a big problem for our neighbors whatsoever," said Scott Smith, owner.

This proposed RV park is up for debate on Thursday morning when the County Planning Commission will hear the plans for the first time.

