NFR Open extends contact with the Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo for the next 7 years

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)--The Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo is right around the corner and the National Circuit Finals Rodeo, also known as the 'NFR Open' is extending its contract by nearly a decade.

This new contract expansion will keep rodeo in Colorado Springs in the eyes of the national audience for years to come.

The Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo is an annual event that brings thousands of people to the Norris Penrose Events Center in Colorado Springs. Since its inauguration in 1936, the Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo has made it their goal to get "bigger and better" every year.

"And it's now seven performances over five days instead of five over four. So you can build a vacation around it," said Chris Whitney, President of the Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo.

According to leaders from the rodeo, they nearly sold out of seats for the 2023 NFR open. In 2024, they're hoping to actually sell out. They added that in the long run, it will also help boost the economy of El Paso County.

"We have contestants and members come from every corner of the United States plus Canada, plus Mexico. And it's really become a destination rodeo. It's a place where people can bring their families, enjoy the week. There are so many activities, there's so much scenery to enjoy. It's really Colorado at its finest, right here in Colorado Springs," said Tom Glause, CEO of the Professional Rodeo Cowboy Association.

Last year the Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo brought in $6 million and in 2024, they're hoping to increase that number again.

"It's not like a football game and it's not like a basketball game. This is a depending on where you are. But certainly for us here, this is a once-a-year extravaganza," said Glause.

A percentage of the profits from the rodeo go to active duty military members and veterans in Colorado Springs.