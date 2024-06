COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has recently reported a rise in Whooping Cough across the country.

According to the agency, there have been nearly 5,000 cases so far this year, which is nearly three times as many as last year.

In the video above, KRDO 13 medical expert, Dr. Neha Sharma explains what Whooping Cough is and why we might be seeing the increase in numbers across the country.