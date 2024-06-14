“Beaten like a piñata”: New details released about alleged kidnapping in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- KRDO 13 has obtained new, shocking information about an alleged kidnapping in Colorado Springs.

According to Colorado Springs police, 22-year-old Daniel Murphy and 22-year-old Crystalena Williams were kidnapped by two other people and held for more than 24 hours inside an apartment on the south side of the city on Monday, June 10. Arrest documents show police were called to the Arbor Point Apartments at 2503 Hancock Express Way in Colorado Springs that day.

Murphy and Williams told police they were targeted for "snitching" on one of the kidnapper's friends. While they were kidnapped, both victims said they were beaten with a variety of different objects like beer bottles and baseball bats. They said they felt like piñatas from how much they were beaten.

Williams said the pain was so intense that she would black out and regain consciousness and would wake up to more beatings. According to Murphy, one of the attackers essentially allowed him to escape so that he could be hunted by the attackers. He ended up hiding inside a ditch where he fell asleep and woke up a day later.

Murphy said he was eventually able to walk to one of his neighbors and ask for a ride to the hospital. On Friday, neighbors said they hope all suspects involved are in custody.

"People here are pretty, you know, decent. It's just sometimes we get the bad element in here, but doesn't happen often. It's not like not like some places are in Colorado Springs, you know, where you're at a lot of high crime rate and, you know, stuff like that," said Kevin Loveall.

The two suspects, Linda Guest and Joseary Arizmendi are in custody for the alleged kidnapping. Both are facing charges of first-degree assault, second-degree kidnapping, and aggravated robbery. Twice, we've requested the mug shots of the kidnappers from police. They said no mugshots are available at this time.