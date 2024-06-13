Cheers Liquor Market raising money for family of employee killed in motorcycle crash

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)--A Colorado Springs liquor store is now raising money to help a family of four after they lost their father/husband in a motorcycle crash.

Cody Ray lost his life on June 1 after a motorcycle crash. He was driving south on North Hancock Avenue and Fourth Street when a car failed to stop at a stop sign and collided with Ray. He was ejected from his motorcycle and died from his injuries.

According to Kim Green, the owner of Cheers Liquor Market, Cody Ray was an amazing employee. She said he was someone who always had a smile on his face and was very cheerful, and very family-oriented. Ray was also a new father again. He had a 7-week-old baby at home and would constantly talk to his bosses about his new baby. They said he was in love with this part of his life and couldn't wait to start doing more with his family.

"He just had a young family. He loved being a dad. He was a really good dad. And, um, he had been with his wife since they were kids, they were teenagers and, um, it was just tragic. And he was the main guy that brought home the money and the family. And I just didn't know how Hanna was going to do it on her own," said Kim Green.

Currently, there is a donation page set up to help collect funds for the family. Their goal is to get 50,000 dollars for them. However, Green says every dollar helps.

If you would like to help the family, you can donate here.