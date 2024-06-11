Man sentenced to 10 years for assault on Pueblo County deputy

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) reported Tuesday that 34-year-old Laramie Fields was sentenced to 10 years in the Colorado Department of Correction (CDOC) for assault on a deputy.

According to the PCSO, Fields pled guilty to one count of second-degree assault on a peace officer for hitting a deputy with his vehicle as he attempted to elude law enforcement. The deputy suffered serious injuries but has since recovered, the sheriff's office said.

RELATED: Pueblo man hits two patrol cars before being arrested

In August. of 2023, Fields was spotted sleeping in his truck in a parking lot in Pueblo West. According to the PCSO, he was wanted on several warrants at this time. After deputies positively identified him, they used their vehicle to box him in.

Fields tried to drive away after being boxed in and in the process hit a deputy's vehicle. The PCSO said this vehicle then hit a deputy who was on foot and injured his leg. Non-lethal force was then used to subdue Fields and take him into custody.