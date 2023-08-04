Skip to Content
Pueblo man hits two patrol cars before being arrested

PUEBLO, Colo. - A man with outstanding warrants was arrested Friday, August 4 by the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office (PCSO).

According to the PCSO, while the man was being apprehended he rammed his truck into two patrol vehicles. One deputy was struck by one of the vehicles and another was cut by broken glass as he tried to stop the suspect from driving away.

The deputies used non-lethal force to subdue the man, who was later identified as 33-year-old Laramie Fields.

The PCSO said that upon his release from the hospital, Fields will be arrested on outstanding warrants and may face further charges related to the incident Friday. His truck was also seized and the PCSO is obtaining a search warrant for it.

