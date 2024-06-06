Colorado Springs Latina leaders give perspective on Mexico’s new female president

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- Mexico's newly elected president is the first woman to be elected to the position in the country's history.

"To me, it's inspiring to see that there is a possibility you know that in Mexico there can be women in politics because it's not seen very much," said Moni Hernandez.

Moni Hernandez is the organizer and founder of Las Fiestas Patrias in Colorado Springs. It's an event that is meant to highlight and inform people about Hispanic culture. Since getting into this role, Hernandez said she made it her goal to empower Latinos, specifically women. This is why she believes this change will help empower women all across Mexico and the U.S.

"So hopefully this will come with a lot of other Latinas that will want to also be leaders and help make those important decisions and be with the city, the county, the state, or the country," added Hernandez.

Hernandez also hopes Mexico's crime rate towards women will decrease with the arrival of the new president. According to the United Nations, about 10 women a day are murdered in Mexico. That's based on government data.

"Domestic violence in Mexico is really not a thing, if a domestic violence situation happens in Mexico and the police are called out there is really not much that is done. So yeah I think that having a women president may make those changes for the Mexicana's in Mexico," said Hernandez.

Danyra Pizarro with Colorado Springs Radio 'Recuerdos de mi Tierra' added she is also waiting for Mexico's stigma towards women to change.

"The stigma from before, or the current stigma of a lot of Mexican men is that if you were born a woman, then you have to stay at home, take care of the kids, cook, clean, and not have an opinion. So I think this is more like "Oh whoa" so I can do it, because if she did it why can't I? If she can be president then why can't I," added Pizarro.

Both of the women said although this is a step in the right direction, they believe more has to be done in order to keep women and children safe in Mexico.