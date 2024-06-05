CBI releases internal affairs report into former forensic scientist

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) released a statement Wednesday saying that it has learned that the report summarizing its internal affairs investigation into the conduct of former analyst Yvonne “Missy” Woods has been disclosed to the public and that portions of that report will soon be published in the news media. As a result of that release, the CBI said it has determined that it is necessary and appropriate to share the contents of the 94-page internal affairs report to provide as much transparency as possible without compromising any ongoing investigations.

According to the CBI, the report is partially redacted, as required by Colorado law, to protect the privacy interest of all parties involved in the investigation. Woods’ statement to investigators was also redacted to protect the integrity of an ongoing investigation, the agency said.

The CBI said the internal affairs report contains the following key findings:

Woods omitted material facts in official criminal justice records.

Woods tampered with DNA testing by altering or omitting some test results from the case file.

Woods’ tampering was not detected by CBI’s existing review processes.

CBI has found no evidence that Woods falsified any DNA matches.

Woods violated CBI’s Code of Conduct and laboratory policies, spanning from data retention to quality control measures.

Anomalies in Woods’ work were reported in September 2023.

She was placed on administrative leave on October 3, 2023.

Woods retired on November 6, 2023, before the investigation could be completed.

In 2023, a research project initiated by management at a CBI laboratory discovered an anomaly in Woods' test data, which led to further investigation and discovery of additional manipulation.

In 2014, a coworker questioned Woods’ testing of evidence in a case and reported concerns to a Technical Leader.

In 2018, Woods was accused of data manipulation. In response, she was removed from casework and given other duties pending a review of the accusation. After the review, Woods was later reinstated. The results of the 2018 review were not escalated to the former CBI Director or CDPS leadership. CBI has initiated additional investigations into the circumstances surrounding the 2018 process.



To provide independent, external investigative support with its internal affairs investigation, the CBI said it collaborated with the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.

“Following the discovery of Woods’ actions in manipulating DNA analysis data in 2023, CBI is meticulously reviewing all of its testing protocols,” said CBI Director Chris Schaefer. “Not only is Woods’ caseload being reviewed, but we are auditing the results of all current and previous DNA scientists to ensure the integrity of the Lab.”

According to the CBI, it was discovered in Sept. of 2023 that certain data was missing from records of Woods' test results. A thorough internal investigation was immediately initiated and it revealed that Woods manipulated data in the DNA testing process, leading to incomplete test results in certain cases. The agency said it also found she concealed her activities from the technical review process and engaged in the deletion and alteration of data and failed to provide thorough documentation in case records related to certain tests performed. The review did not find evidence of Woods falsifying DNA matches or fabricating DNA profiles but she did deviate from standard testing protocols and cut corners, raising concerns about the reliability of her testing, the agency said.

The CBI said in response to this report, a comprehensive review of all of Woods’ previous work is being done to ensure the credibility of all laboratory results. 654 cases have been identified as affected by Woods’ data manipulation. A review of Woods’ work from 1994 to 2008 remains underway, the agency said.

Anyone wishing to request a copy of the Woods’ IA report can do so by filing a records request at cdps_cbi_cora@state.co.us

Missy Woods' attorney sent KRDO13 the following statement.