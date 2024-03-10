Colorado Bureau of Investigation investigation finds former DNA scientist altered data

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) found that a former DNA scientist, Yvonne “Missy” Woods, manipulated data in the DNA testing process, posting incomplete test results in some cases.

Woods' lawyer said the findings of the internal investigation support Woods earlier statements that she’s never created or reported any false DNA matches.

Nevertheless, her work is now impacting 75 criminal cases right here in El Paso County, according to KRDO13 Investigates previous reporting.

The CBI internal investigation began in October, 2023. It determined that Woods left out material facts in official criminal justice records, tampered with DNA testing results, and violated CBI's code of conduct and laboratory policies.

"If she is putting into question the reliability of her analysis, that is saying that her analysis may be wrong," said Jeremy Loew, Colorado Springs Defense Attorney.

CBI said 652 cases have been affected by Woods’ data manipulation between 2008 and 2023. Her work all the way back to 1994 remains under review.

Loew said people involved in these cases could be innocent.

"Missy woods, she belongs in jail," said Loew.

Woods' attorney declined an on-camera interview. Instead, he sent us the statement below.

Ms. Woods had been a loyal and dedicated forensic scientist with the Colorado Bureau of Investigation for close to 30 years. She’s worked with and trained generations of prosecutors, scientists and law enforcement agents over those years.While the allegations resulting from the internal investigation alleged that that Ms. Woods deviated from standard protocols and cut corners in her work. The findings of the internal investigation support Ms. Woods earlier statements she’s never created or reported any false inculpatory DNA matches or exclusions, nor has she testified falsely in any hearing or trial resulting in a false conviction or unjust imprisonment. To the extent that the findings of the internal investigation calls into questions the rest of her work over 29 years with the Colorado Bureau of Investigation Ms. Woods will continue to cooperate with law enforcement to preserve the integrity of her work that resulted in true and just criminal justice findings – whether arrests, convictions or exonerations. -- Ryan W. Brackley

However, some like James Hunter, who is currently incarcerated in Cañon City, believe it may have played a role in his conviction to life in prison on a sexual assault conviction in Jefferson County in 2004. He, through attorney Mark Burton, is now suing Woods in federal court.

"We want the federal court to intervene and order that Jefferson County turn over the evidence for testing, because we believe sources tested that he will be exonerated and released," said Burton.

KRDO13 reached out to Woods' attorney in the federal court case, but we're still awaiting a response.

A criminal investigation into Woods' conduct remains active and no timetable has been given on when that will be concluded.