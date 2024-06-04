Skip to Content
El Paso County Sheriff’s Office responding to officer-involved shooting in south Colorado Springs

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - The El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPSO) is responding to an incident on Chamberlin and Lashelle near B Street. This is on the south side of Colorado Springs.

EPSO says there is a second scene on Lenmar in the Stratton Meadows area.

According to EPSO, there is no current threat to the public however, they are asking people to avoid the area.

EPSO confirms that this is an officer-involved shooting.

This is a developing story.

