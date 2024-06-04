DACA recipients react to the temporary border closure

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)--DACA recipients are speaking out about a new executive order from President Biden to temporarily seal the border. That decision comes after a surge of people asking for asylum at the U.S. - U.S.-Mexico border.

Mario Hernandez says he is once again disappointed. Adding that he believes the United States has not found a permanent solution to help solve the current migrant crisis. Hernandez is a DACA recipient and he's been in the U.S. since he was 11.

Since that time, Mario has been able to live out the American Dream. Thanks to DACA, Hernandez said he's been able to go to college and get an education. Because of this, he said he has one thing in common with those currently seeking asylum: The dream of a better future, and frustration with the system. After Tuesday's executive order was signed, Hernandez felt let down . He said he feels like there are no long-term solutions for the current migrant crisis.

"I think that's part of the problem, that people don't fully understand is when people apply for asylum, they may not necessarily be granted a work permit right away or have the opportunity to do something for themselves. Whether you're waiting, and that's part of the broken system, is we're allowing them to apply for asylum without any other means to help themselves, to contribute to society," said Hernandez.

Hernandez added that he hopes this decision is reevaluated and a more permanent solution can be found.

