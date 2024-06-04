Skip to Content
Body recovered from Skaguay Reservoir in Teller County

today at 8:47 PM
Published 8:57 PM

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - The Teller County Sheriff's Office (TCSO) reported Tuesday evening that they were notified earlier in the day that a body had been found in Skaguary Reservoir.

The reservoir is about four miles east of Victor.

According to the TCSO, Colorado Parks and Wildlife helped them recover the body Tuesday and they are now waiting on positive identification from the county coroner.

No further information has been released at this time.

While no positive identification has been made at this time, 76-year-old Fred Arnold did go missing last week. He was reportedly going fishing at the Skaguay Reservoir and did not return.

Tyler Dumas

Tyler is a Digital Content Producer for KRDO

