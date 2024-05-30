Skip to Content
Teller County Sheriff’s Office: Missing man last seen before going fishing at Skagway Reservoir

Fred Arnold
TCSO
Fred Arnold
By
today at 10:57 AM
Published 11:10 AM

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - The Teller County Sheriff's Office (TCSO) is asking the community for help locating 76-year-old Fred Arnold.

According to the sheriff's office, Fred Arnold was last seen around 6:30 a.m. on May 23. He was reportedly going fishing at the Skagway Reservoir, east of Victor, and typically returns home the same day.

If you have seen Fred Arnold or have any information about him, contact the TCSO at (719) 687-9652.

