Summer Adventure Reading Program now asking adults to join their initiative

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)- The summer adventure reading program is back, but this year it's not only for kids but adults too. The goal of the summer reading program is to motivate people to read and get outdoors.

This year, the theme of the summer reading program is Olympic City-based.

However, the main idea behind this event is to keep people engaged during the summer months and try to keep them away from those screens. This year is the first year the Pikes Peak Library District is also inviting parents to be a part of it and that's because the library district believes kids need role models.

So if a parent is a part of this program they say it's more than likely that the kids will be excited to participate in this as well.

Last year they had over 14,000 people participate and this year they hope to surpass that number. They're now allowing people who participate which books they want to read instead of giving out a specific list.

"We have changed it because the importance of being able to choose what you read and not having to, you know, read a specific list of books, just having that reading for pleasure and getting to choose what you want to read is very important," said Christa Funke, Senior Librarian.

This summer reading program also offers kids the opportunity to read books in Spanish. For all those who would like to register you can visit any library within the Pikes Peak Library District or give them a call and tell them you would like to join.

The reading program will go on until July 31 and people can register starting on Monday up until two weeks before the last day of the program.

For information on how to register you can visit the Pikes Peak Library District's official Summer Adventure page.