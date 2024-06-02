Sports Extra: Team USA 3X3 Men’s Hoops

The passion of basketball meets the passion of the Olympics. Team USA has a men’s 3x3 team looking to bring back the gold to the United States, and remind the world where the best hoops are at.

One of the players is a Colorado Springs native: Canyon Barry, who played hoops at Cheyenne Mountain, and is the son of hall of famer Rick Barry.

"It's really just the highest honor I think you can achieve in basketball to be able to play with USA across your chest," Barry said. "And I'm just super fortunate that I'm going to have this opportunity. And now I just want to make the country, and my family, and everyone proud, and try to bring home the gold medal in Paris."

These men are the first Americans ever in this sport to qualify for the Olympics, and they think viewers here will like what they see.

"I think it’s going to continue to be an Olympic sport," says team member Jimmer Fredette. "It’s a lot of fun to watch. I think once people see it on TV, and see it in the crowd, they’re gonna love it."