Colorado Springs Police issue shelter-in-place near Memorial park, for possibly armed suspect

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - According to Colorado Springs Police, officers are searching for a wanted person in the area of 600 S. Prospect St. just west of Memorial Park.

As of 6:02 p.m., police are asking residents in the area to stay indoors, and to lock and stay away from windows and doors.

They say they're looking for a possibly armed suspect who was involved in an incident Sunday. They're asking people to stay out of the immediate area until further notice.

Police say that a victim of that incident alerted the department to the possible whereabouts of that suspect, which was on S. Prospect Street near Memorial park.

CSPD says that they're nearing the end of the shelter-in-place as of 7:00 p.m. Sunday evening, and they did not have that suspect in custody.

The department explained however that the incident was only between that suspect and a roommate, and that there is no larger threat to the community.