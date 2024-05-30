33rd Military Band Aid Softball Tournament held in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- The second largest softball tournament in the country has made its way to Colorado Springs. It's the Band-Aid Tournament and it aims to help veterans and active duty military members alike by offering therapeutic benefits through the exercise and social interactions that sports bring. The goal behind the Band-Aid Softball tournament is to help veterans get their minds off of their daily routines.

Michael Wheaton is one of the tournament coordinators for this event and mentioned a lot of the people taking part are veterans dealing with PTSD. He added that the time spent with their brothers and families is just what they need. This year there are 78 teams in total in attendance. When the tournament started 33-years-ago, there were just 16 teams.

"I urge everybody to come out and watch the tournament. It is free of charge. It's family-friendly. And just see some excellent softball from some of the best players in the world. Because people love coming to Colorado and they love their softball and they love playing," added Wheaton.

Opening ceremonies for the tournament will kick off the afternoon of Friday, May 31, and run through Sunday, June 2.

For all those who would like to attend you are encouraged to arrive before 4 p.m. as the coordinators of the event believe it will be a full house.